Antigioni arrives at the villa ITV

Love Island has teased the arrival of a brand new arrival set to shake things up in the villa.

Wednesday’s episode will see 26-year-old singer-songwriter Antigoni Buxton strut into the Mallorcan residence as the latest bombshell contestant.

Antigoni’s arrival follows the departures of Ikenna Ekwonna and Amber Beckford, who were shown the door in a shock double dumping on Tuesday.

Get to know Antigoni a little better below...

Antigoni Buxton is a 26-year-old singer-songwriter from London ITV

Why Love Island and why now?

I’ve been single for almost a year and a half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible. I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!

What do you think you are going to bring to the villa?

I think I’m going to bring a positive energy - I’m a very positive person.

Why do you think you’re a catch? What makes you a good girlfriend?

When I’m into somebody, I’m very much all about them. My culture is a very open, generous culture and I like to think I carry that trait as a girlfriend. I really put 100% into somebody when I like them. I would also like that back!

Are you competitive? How do you feel about treading on toes?

In life generally, I am quite competitive - I get really serious over Christmas Day Monopoly. It’s not my intention to tread on anyone’s toes but if I feel the energy from somebody and that connection then in a very open and honest way, I will explore that but I’ll be transparent with everyone in the situation.

Who have you got your eye on in the villa?

I won’t know who I’m feeling until I get in there - I need to meet somebody in person and see their energy and vibe.

What gives you the ick?

Someone who is stingy! It’s not about money but I think being stingy is a character trait and it coincides with someone who is quite selfish with their time.

Antigoni picks Jay, Dami and Davide go on a date ITV

After arriving in the villa, Antigoni will be seen receiving a text letting her know she can choose three boys to go on a date with.

She picks Davide, Dami and Jay and all four Islanders head out of the villa for their dates.

And soon a brand new boy will be arriving, as at the end of Wednesday’s episode, Ekin-Su receives a text teasing another bombshell...

