Sorry Love Island Fans, But That Catchy Superdrug Jingle Is No More

With five months still to go until the new series of Love Island, fans have been dealt a devastating blow, with the news one of the best-loved parts of the show will not be returning.

No, we’re not talking about presenter Caroline Flack or Iain Stirling’s voiceover, but something much more beloved – the Superdrug break bumpers.

The beauty retailer has been the long-term sponsor of the ITV2 reality show, and its “fun in the sun” adverts, complete with perky jingle, have become synonymous with the show.

In fact, for some, the ads had become low-key iconic.