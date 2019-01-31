Sorry Love Island Fans, But That Catchy Superdrug Jingle Is No More

With five months still to go until the new series of Love Island, fans have been dealt a devastating blow, with the news one of the best-loved parts of the show will not be returning.
No, we’re not talking about presenter Caroline Flack or Iain Stirling’s voiceover, but something much more beloved – the Superdrug break bumpers.
The beauty retailer has been the long-term sponsor of the ITV2 reality show, and its “fun in the sun” adverts, complete with perky jingle, have become synonymous with the show.
In fact, for some, the ads had become low-key iconic.
However, Superdrug sadly lost its contract with the ITV2 show last year, and it’s now been revealed that UberEats will sponsor the next series, in a reported £5 million deal.
This Twitter user summed up everyone’s feelings on the matter best:
UberEats’ reported deal with Love Island marks the most money ever paid for a TV sponsorship for a single programme on a digital channel, while the £5m figure is almost double what Superdrug paid for last year’s tie-in.
It’s unsurprising that companies were racing to endorse the show, as the 2018 series broke ratings records, proving hugely popular with the lucrative 16-34 market that advertisers chase.
The final, which saw Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham crowned the winners, drew in 4.3 million viewers, the biggest ever audience for an ITV2 show.
As we now collectively mourn the loss of the Superdrug ads (RIP), lets relive them one last time in all their glory...