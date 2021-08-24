Love Island Fans Were All Saying The Same Thing About This 'Pointless' Part Of The Final

Love Island has seen plenty of drama over the last eight weeks, but there was one twist fans could have done without during this year’s live final.

Viewers of the ITV2 reality show branded the ‘split or steal’ decision that happens after the winners are crowned “pointless” and begged bosses to finally drop it.

Monday night’s live final saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon crowned the winners of the seventh series of the ITV2 reality show.

And despite none of the the previous six winning couples deciding to split the £50,000 prize money, producers still brought back the envelope twist.