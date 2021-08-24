Love Island Fans Were All Saying The Same Thing About This 'Pointless' Part Of The Final

Love Island has seen plenty of drama over the last eight weeks, but there was one twist fans could have done without during this year’s live final.
Viewers of the ITV2 reality show branded the ‘split or steal’ decision that happens after the winners are crowned “pointless” and begged bosses to finally drop it.
Monday night’s live final saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon crowned the winners of the seventh series of the ITV2 reality show.
And despite none of the the previous six winning couples deciding to split the £50,000 prize money, producers still brought back the envelope twist.
Millie received the envelope with the money, but just like all those before her, decided to split it, meaning she and Liam took home £25,000 each.
Many fans believe it is a terrible way to conclude the final, given no one is ever likely to nab all the prize money for themselves...
Some people had ideas of how to make the twist more interesting...
Milie and Liam beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran in the final two to win this year’s Love Island.
Teddy Soares and Faye Winter also came third, while Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank placed fourth during the live final.
This year’s contestants will next be seen during a special Love Island reunion, which airs on Sunday 5 September on ITV2.