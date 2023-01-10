Vincent Dolman/ITV

The contestants have been announced and new presenter Maya Jama has touched down in South Africa – all that remains is for us to have a little nose around the Love Island villa before the new Islanders get their mitts on it.

Fancy it?

Photos of the new villa in Cape Town have now been released, teasing exactly where all of the drama will be unfolding for the second ever winter series of Love Island.

Advertisement

As is to be expected, there are some returning features that Love Island fans will recognise.

The fire pit is a Love Island staple Vincent Dolman/ITV

The fire pit will once again be at the centre of the action whenever there’s a recoupling to be had, and the Beach Hut will give the Islanders some alone time away from the rest of the group to share their thoughts on the day’s events.

As well as the communal bedroom, there are also outdoor beds for anyone who fancies a night under the stars (or, let’s be honest, has simply been kicked out of their usual bed – which is also where the “dog house”, an extra bed that folds out of the living room wall, will come in handy).

As ever, the Islanders can relax on the outdoor day beds Vincent Dolman/ITV

Advertisement

But, it wouldn’t be Love Island without a few tweaks, would it?

This year, the villa also features a treehouse for Islanders who want some privacy, whether that’s for romance or just a spot of bitching about the rest of the group.

A treehouse is a nice new addition to the Love Island set Vincent Dolman/ITV

In the expansive garden, which surely must be the biggest ever, there are a number of swimming pools.

Meanwhile, the Hideaway – intended as a space where couples can enjoy some romance away from everyone else – has been given what we can only describe as a surprisingly garish makeover.

Check out all the photos you need to see of the new villa in the gallery below...

Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Advertisement Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Advertisement Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Advertisement Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Advertisement Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Advertisement Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Advertisement Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023 Advertisement Vincent Dolman/ITV Take A Look Around The All New Love Island Villa For Winter 2023