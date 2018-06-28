Zara McDermott has promised to “wait” for notorious lothario Adam Collard, after leaving the ‘Love Island’ villa.
Fans of the ITV2 reality show saw the 21-year-old government advisor get dumped from the Island along with Eyal Booker, after a brutal twist.
Following a public vote, the safe Islanders were forced to pick a girl and a boy to go home out of the bottom three couples, with the safe girls picking Eyal, and the safe boys picking Zara.
This meant Zara was ripped apart from Adam, who he had coupled up with after controversially calling things off with Rosie Williams last week.
As she left, she said she would be waiting on the outside ready to continue her romance with Adam when he eventually come home.
However, with 12 new bombshells set to arrive as part of the Casa Amour twist, fans have got very different ideas about how things will pan out, and they involve Adam’s head being turned once more:
After it was announced Zara would be leaving the villa, Adam told Ellie Brown he didn’t see himself meeting anyone else on the show, and while she urged him to follow her, he ultimately stayed.
Will Adam start grafting on one of the new girls, or will he stay loyal to Zara?
Find out as ‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.