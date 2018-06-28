Fans of the ITV2 reality show saw the 21-year-old government advisor get dumped from the Island along with Eyal Booker , after a brutal twist.

Zara McDermott has promised to “wait” for notorious lothario Adam Collard , after leaving the ‘Love Island’ villa.

Following a public vote, the safe Islanders were forced to pick a girl and a boy to go home out of the bottom three couples, with the safe girls picking Eyal, and the safe boys picking Zara.

This meant Zara was ripped apart from Adam, who he had coupled up with after controversially calling things off with Rosie Williams last week.

As she left, she said she would be waiting on the outside ready to continue her romance with Adam when he eventually come home.