Love Island Fans Brand Megan 'The New Muggy Mike' As They Slam Her For Stealing Wes From Laura

The last series of ‘Love Island’ saw Muggy Mike cause uproar in the villa, but this year is it all about Muggy Megan. Viwers have slammed Megan Barton-Hanson for attempting to steal Wes Nelson from Laura Anderson during Tuesday’s explosive episode. Fans of the ITV2 reality series saw her make a play for Laura’s man after she finally dumped Eyal Booker, claiming they didn’t have enough fun.

Having kissed Wes twice during a game of ‘Snog, Marry, Pie?’, Megan decided she fancied him more than she first thought, and after chatting to some of the other Islanders about her crush, she dragged him up to the balcony to tell him how she felt. But she did not stop at just admitting her feelings, and fans could not quite believe what they were seeing when Megan asked Wes to kiss her, ignoring the fact he was coupled-up with Laura. While he declined, moments later he pulled Laura aside to tell her he wanted to “get to know” Megan. This prompted an understandable fit of rage from Laura, who told Wes where to go.

“You think I’m a robot. I’m a fucking human being. You’ve hurt me right now,” she said. “You’ll never ever, ever get this chance again. I swear to fuck do not speak to me.” She then stormed out of the garden calling Wes an “arsehole”, before shouting over to Megan: “Nice one Meg, cheers for telling me. Fucking slag.” A smiling Megan, who seemed to be loving the drama, then bit back, telling the other Islanders: “She’s slept with more people than me.” Her behaviour riled those on social media, who branded her the new ‘Muggy Mike’:

2017 : Muggy Mike

2018 : Muggy Megan#LoveIsland — Nathan Jain (@NathanJain_) June 26, 2018

Muggy Mike got a secret sister....Muggy Megan #loveisland — inthestyle.com (@inthestyleUK) June 26, 2018

Muggy mike has lost his title it now belongs too Muggy Megan. #LoveIsland — Benny (@Beno_ldn) June 26, 2018

Muggy Megan is worse than Muggy Mike — Katherine Heseltine (@kathyheseltine) June 26, 2018

move over muggy mike it’s muggy megan — lewis aitken (@basicallylewis) June 26, 2018

Looks like we can forget all about muggy mike... introducing the new and even worse muggy Megan🐸☕️ #loveisland — Jessica West (@Jessica_West13) June 26, 2018

Is Muggy Megan the long lost sister of Muggy Mike? #LoveIsland. — Celebrity Secrets. (@ShowbizSecrets) June 26, 2018

They also called her out for being a “snake” and breaking “girl code”, adding her admission that she’s “never had any girl friends” was of little surprise:

never heard of girl code megan??? — Lucy Watson (@imLucyWatson) June 26, 2018

Megan: ‘I’ve never had girlfriends’



Not exactly surprised Megan, you’re a snake. Who would want to be around you?! #LoveIsland — Lauren Sinclair (@LaurenxSinclair) June 26, 2018

any girl who goes and breaks girl code deserves no friends and a lonely little existence #LoveIsland — Caitlyn Vanbeck (@caitlynvanbeckx) June 26, 2018

Megan is SUCH a snake 🐍 #loveisland — Lucy Flight ☀️ (@lucyflight) June 26, 2018

Megan is vile, where is the girl code. Horrid horrid horrid!!! #LoveIsand — Hannah Keeling (@HannahLucyy12) June 26, 2018

Got to be honest I’m dissapointed at the lack of girl code tonight...obviously with Megan but none of the girls told Laura what was going on and almost encouraged Meghan to go for it.laura has never been one of my favs but feel sorry for her tonight #loveisland — georgina c (@brummie24) June 26, 2018

Laura is a bit high maintenance & Wes is a child who is too immature for her. They clearly weren’t right for each other but Megan was a total snake in the way she went about things 🐍 #loveisland — JAMES INGHAM (@TheJamesIngham) June 26, 2018

Megan is the reason why lads think we come across as “silly” and “paranoid” in relationships for worrying about cheating etc. There are girls like her out there everywhere these days who don’t give a shit about a girls feelings. What happened to girl code? 🐍 — Anna Burton (@annanotrub) June 26, 2018

Muggy Megan just threw the girl code straight into that pool and drowned it 😊 #loveisland — megan (@meganharts) June 26, 2018

Megan sitting there smirking when Wes dumps Laura just shows what kind of girl she is. Even when she was on the balcony with him and he said he was happy with Laura she continues to ask him to kiss her. Girls like this are disgraceful 🐍 #loveisland — Lisa Rogers (@MissLisaRogers) June 27, 2018

Wes did not escape unscathed either, with fans slamming him for jumping ship so quickly:

Doesn’t matter whether Laura is considered boring, old or annoying. No one deserves to be just thrown to the side like they were a piece of shit. Megan is a twat, Wes is an even bigger twat. Hope he eventually realises the grass isn’t always greener on the other side #loveisland — priya (@immaPreeYaa) June 26, 2018

I feel like every girl has had a guy sit in front of her the way Wes just did in front of Laura. Arrogant, cold and absolutely no idea what’s sat right in front of him. #LoveIsland — Lydia (@LydiaEmillen) June 26, 2018

Wes is far worse than Megan. He promised Laura a future and then broke her heart as soon as any girl paid him attention. #LoveIsland — Hannah Smith (@BSmith62687) June 26, 2018

Rude of everyone to use Laura's age and desire to marry against her. She brought that up with Wes early days and he said the same. He's backtracking. He's a snake. Me and Laura would be friends. #LoveIsland — Ashley James (@ashleyljames) June 26, 2018

Wes spoke to Laura in a way that he knew would piss her off to the point of her ending things, just so he could say “well she ended things” and proceed to carry on with Megan loool typical male behaviour #LoveIsland — 🐱🐠 (@shubnaa) June 26, 2018

#LoveIsland don't get me wrong, i'm not laura's biggest fan, but the way she was treated tonight is so wrong, it's shocking how quickly wes can turn his feelings off & how spiteful megan can be to other women✋🏼 — Tash Cobb (@rockyycobb) June 26, 2018

But with at least one Islander set to be dumped from the villa tonight, will Megan or Wes pay the price for their behaviour? ‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.