Love Island Fans Brand Megan 'The New Muggy Mike' As They Slam Her For Stealing Wes From Laura

The last series of ‘Love Island’ saw Muggy Mike cause uproar in the villa, but this year is it all about Muggy Megan.
Viwers have slammed Megan Barton-Hanson for attempting to steal Wes Nelson from Laura Anderson during Tuesday’s explosive episode.
Fans of the ITV2 reality series saw her make a play for Laura’s man after she finally dumped Eyal Booker, claiming they didn’t have enough fun.
Having kissed Wes twice during a game of ‘Snog, Marry, Pie?’, Megan decided she fancied him more than she first thought, and after chatting to some of the other Islanders about her crush, she dragged him up to the balcony to tell him how she felt.
But she did not stop at just admitting her feelings, and fans could not quite believe what they were seeing when Megan asked Wes to kiss her, ignoring the fact he was coupled-up with Laura.
While he declined, moments later he pulled Laura aside to tell her he wanted to “get to know” Megan.
This prompted an understandable fit of rage from Laura, who told Wes where to go.
“You think I’m a robot. I’m a fucking human being. You’ve hurt me right now,” she said. “You’ll never ever, ever get this chance again. I swear to fuck do not speak to me.”
She then stormed out of the garden calling Wes an “arsehole”, before shouting over to Megan: “Nice one Meg, cheers for telling me. Fucking slag.”
A smiling Megan, who seemed to be loving the drama, then bit back, telling the other Islanders: “She’s slept with more people than me.”
Her behaviour riled those on social media, who branded her the new ‘Muggy Mike’:
They also called her out for being a “snake” and breaking “girl code”, adding her admission that she’s “never had any girl friends” was of little surprise:
Wes did not escape unscathed either, with fans slamming him for jumping ship so quickly:
But with at least one Islander set to be dumped from the villa tonight, will Megan or Wes pay the price for their behaviour?
‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.