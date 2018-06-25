Kendall Rae-Knight has spoken out in defence of ‘Love Island’ contestant Adam Collard, slamming claims he has exhibited emotionally abusive behavior.

Adam has drawn criticism from viewers in the past week, with many expressing their dismay as he dumped Rosie Williams and smirked when she confronted him to explain how she felt hurt.

His somewhat callous display sparked a flurry of tweets - with many fans claiming he was guilty of “gas-lighting” the 26-year-old lawyer - and Women’s Aid also released a statement on his “unacceptable behaviour”.