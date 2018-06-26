Up until this point, ‘Love Island’ fans had been willing on Dr Alex George in his quest for love after a slow start in the villa, but the tide turned against him during Monday night’s episode.
Viewers saw him involved in an uncomfortable confrontation with Ellie Brown after she attempted to cool things off with him.
As Ellie told him she didn’t believe there was any sexual chemistry between them and she had found it “awkward” sharing a bed, he hit back and claimed she had made no effort to get to know him after they officially recoupled last week.
Calling her “rude”, he refused to accept Ellie’s admission that she had come to the realisation she didn’t fancy him, at which point fans accused him of trying to guilt trip her and playing the victim.
The couple are currently at risk of being dumped from the Island, as at then end of the episode, it was announced the public could vote to save their favourites. And with Caroline Flack currently making her way to Spain, it is only a matter of time before someone leaves in dramatic fashion.
Alex and Ellie are not the only couple to have hit a bump in the road either, as fans saw Megan Barton-Hanson admit she was having doubts about her romance with Eyal Booker, just days after they took things to a physical level.
And in a preview of Tuesday’s instalment, she was seen admitting to Wes Nelson, who is currently coupled up with Laura Anderson, she was drawn to him - what will this mean for Laura and Wes?
‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.