Up until this point, ‘Love Island’ fans had been willing on Dr Alex George in his quest for love after a slow start in the villa, but the tide turned against him during Monday night’s episode.

Viewers saw him involved in an uncomfortable confrontation with Ellie Brown after she attempted to cool things off with him.

As Ellie told him she didn’t believe there was any sexual chemistry between them and she had found it “awkward” sharing a bed, he hit back and claimed she had made no effort to get to know him after they officially recoupled last week.