Danny Dyer has spoken of his pride at watching his daughter, Dani, on ‘Love Island’.
The ‘EastEnders’ actor said he “proper misses” his eldest child, as he tweeted his support for her on Sunday.
Shortly before the latest episode of the ITV2 reality series aired, Danny posted on the social media site: “I know she’s doing well....holding her own and all that bollocks...but It’s gotta be declared...I proper miss my baby girl now...”
Danny broke his silence on his daughter’s participation in the series a week after it began on TV, and it seems he took a little bit of time adjusting to the idea.
Danny shared a picture of himself and Dani’s younger sister Sunnie on Instagram, writing: “Me and the wife have come to accept the fact that we was put on the planet to reproduce Love Islanders.....bollocks...oh well...embrace it....
“Good luck in 2028 Sunnie,” he joked. ”#doubledoubleproud #TeamDani.”
Dani’s mum, Jo Mas, has also revealed Danny has even shed a tear while watching their daughter on the ITV2 reality series.
“Danny wasn’t happy at first when she was going into the show but at the moment he thinks Dani has done well with her behaviour,” she told The Sun.
“He got a bit choked up when she was sad about finding out Jack was a t***. That’s his daughter and they have a very close bond.”
‘Love Island’ viewers saw Jack Fincham ask Dani to officially become his girlfriend on Sunday night’s show, having coupled up at the start of the series.
However, there have been tabloid rumours his ex-girlfriend Keeley Maguire is set to make an explosive entrance in the villa.
‘Love Island’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.