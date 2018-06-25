‘Love Island’ fans are furious with rumours Jack Fincham’s ex is set to arrive in the villa.
Viewers of the ITV2 reality series have begged producers not to turn it into rival show ‘Ex On The Beach’ by throwing her in and potentially jeopardising Jack’s relationship with Dani Dyer.
The pair have made things official in the past two days, but they could be set to be tested by the reported arrival of Keeley Maguire.
But that is clearly not what viewers want to see, as they have taken to Twitter in their droves to blast the idea:
Not a huge amount is known about Jack and Keeley’s relationship history, although it is believed things ended when he cheated on the 22-year-old office worker.
ITV is yet to either confirm or deny reports Keeley is joining the show, though it has been claimed she applied for the show before knowing Jack was one of this year’s contestants.
Meanwhile, Dani’s dad, ‘EastEnders’ star Danny Dyer, has shared his pride at watching her on the show.
Shortly before Sunday’s episode of ‘Love Island’ aired, Danny tweeted: “I know she’s doing well....holding her own and all that bollocks...but It’s gotta be declared...I proper miss my baby girl now...”
‘Love Island’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.