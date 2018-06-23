Week three of this year’s ‘Love Island’ has been dominated by Adam Collard and his horrible treatment of Rosie Williams.
Fans have been outraged, there’s been Ofcom complaints - even Women’s Aid have had their say.
But while all of that has been going on, the other Islanders have been busy serving up some comedy gold, some of which might have slipped your mind in all of that rage you were directing at Adam.
Here’s our favourite ridiculous moments of the week...
1. Samira was totally underwhelmed when she heard there was a new boy coming in. In fact, she didn’t even flinch
2. Alex was similarly low key when Zara and Ellie came in
3. The reactions on everyone’s face when Sam came in and said he was going to teach Adam how to treat a lady were priceless
4. Ellie had the perfect prescription she wanted Dr Alex to give her
5. Adam’s enthusiasm when Alex finally made his move on Ellie almost endeared him to us. Almost.
6. Ellie’s explanation of why doesn’t go for muscly lads was just too much
7. Megan and Rosie’s sexy photoshoot was ridiculous enough in itself, but it was made even more so by the fact their mic packs ended up stealing the show
8. We do not condone Adam’s treatment of Rosie, but the difference in his efforts in applying make-up on Zara compared to Rosie were, well, marked
9. Jack’s hat. Just what was he thinking?
10. Georgia’s attempts at quoting Shakespeare were not what you would expect from a drama student. Good luck with that degree, hun.
11. Wes’ sass level while flossing was off the scale. Yaaas, werk it gurl.
12. His impression of Eyal also gave Jack a run for his money
13. Alex might have gotten the girl, but his chat has been terrible
‘Love Island’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.
Where have you seen this year's 'Love Island' contestants before?