Week three of this year’s ‘Love Island’ has been dominated by Adam Collard and his horrible treatment of Rosie Williams.

Fans have been outraged, there’s been Ofcom complaints - even Women’s Aid have had their say.

But while all of that has been going on, the other Islanders have been busy serving up some comedy gold, some of which might have slipped your mind in all of that rage you were directing at Adam.

Here’s our favourite ridiculous moments of the week...

1. Samira was totally underwhelmed when she heard there was a new boy coming in. In fact, she didn’t even flinch