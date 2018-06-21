Ofcom has confirmed that they have been receiving complaints from ‘Love Island’ viewers over Adam Collard’s treatment of fellow contestant Rosie Williams.

This week, Adam ruffled viewers’ feathers when he ditched Rosie for newcomer Zara McDermott in front of their fellow Islanders, without even warning her beforehand what was coming.

Rosie then confronted him, during which he was seen smirking and rolling his eyes as she explained how hurt she’d been by his actions. He later accused her of being “arsey” and having a “bee in [her] bonnet”.