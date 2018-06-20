Love Island's Marcel Somerville Comments On The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Former ‘Love Island’ contestant Marcel Somerville has called for greater diversity on the show.

This year’s series has sparked lots of conversation about whether the show needs to increase its representation, particularly in light of the majority-white cast, many of whom have already used problematic language relating to race and having a “type”.

Responding to a tweet from OK! Magazine, Marcel admitted he was still “waiting” for ‘Love Island’ bosses to add someone similar to him in the villa, having been the only dark-skinned contestant in last year’s show.