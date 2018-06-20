Love Island's Marcel Somerville Comments On The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Former ‘Love Island’ contestant Marcel Somerville has called for greater diversity on the show.
This year’s series has sparked lots of conversation about whether the show needs to increase its representation, particularly in light of the majority-white cast, many of whom have already used problematic language relating to race and having a “type”.
Responding to a tweet from OK! Magazine, Marcel admitted he was still “waiting” for ‘Love Island’ bosses to add someone similar to him in the villa, having been the only dark-skinned contestant in last year’s show.
He noted: “Real talk I was 31 and darkskin first week was peak and you do feel insecure. But #blackdontcrack and I know I looked about 26 #confidence is key. Samira and Laura will do their ting #watch”
Marcel made it through to the final last series, alongside fellow contestant Gabrielle Allen, with whom he remained in a couple for almost a year after the show, until they ultimately split in the weeks leading up to the current run of ‘Love Island’.
It’s not just a lack of diversity relating to race that has got people talking, with many ‘Love Island’ viewers sharing their desire for a wider spectrum of body types, sexualities and age ranges in the villa.
Last year, Kevin Lygo, the head of ITV Studios, ruled out the possibility of inviting LGBTQ contestants in a future series of ‘Love Island’, commenting at the time that the format “doesn’t allow” for their inclusion.
During the same interview, he was quoted as saying: “There are quite enough gay people on television.”
