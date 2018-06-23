The 26-year-old solicitor said Adam “had a lot of growing up to do” after he ditched her for newcomer Zara McDermott earlier in the week.

Rosie Williams has become the latest person to leave the ‘Love Island’ villa, and as she left, she wasn’t exactly complimentary about former flame Adam Collard .

Having become the casualty of the latest recoupling, Rosie departed the villa after being the only person not to be in a couple.

Speaking after her exit, she said: “I feel Adam has a lot of growing up to do and he handled the whole situation with me completely the wrong way and I didn’t deserve what I went through and I know that.”

She continued: “I don’t think Adam can help himself. I think whenever he sees someone new come in they’re a challenge for him. He wants to be the Alpha Male, he wants every girl to want him. It’s something new and shiny to play with, I think if they send in a brunette bombshell that’s his type he’d definitely will go for it again.”