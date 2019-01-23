Love Island's Malin Andersson Announces Baby Has Died: 'I'm So Sorry I Couldn’t Do Any More'

Malin Andersson, a contestant in the 2016 series of ITV’s ‘Love Island’, has announced her baby daughter, Consy, has died after being born prematurely.

The 26-year-old gave birth to her first child on 23 December, seven weeks before her due date. She told fans on 1 January that complications meant Consy had been kept in Great Ormond Street Hospital since her arrival.

On Wednesday, Andersson posted a photograph of her daughter on Instagram, saying: “Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day... you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes. I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy.”