Love Island's Malin Andersson Announces Baby Has Died: 'I'm So Sorry I Couldn’t Do Any More'

Malin Andersson, a contestant in the 2016 series of ITV’s ‘Love Island’, has announced her baby daughter, Consy, has died after being born prematurely.
The 26-year-old gave birth to her first child on 23 December, seven weeks before her due date. She told fans on 1 January that complications meant Consy had been kept in Great Ormond Street Hospital since her arrival.
On Wednesday, Andersson posted a photograph of her daughter on Instagram, saying: “Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day... you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes. I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy.”
Andersson has posted a series of photographs on social media in the last few weeks, while her baby was in intensive care at the London paediatric hospital.
One caption said: “This has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through. I just want to hold her. She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I’m not prepared to let her go.”
The former make-up artist first announced she was expecting a baby with her partner Tom Kemp, 27, in June 2018.
She told The Sun at the time: “I am feeling quite shocked about being pregnant to be honest. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”
Andersson’s mum died in November 2017 after suffering with cancer. She told fans about the illness after cutting her hair into a pixie crop to give to the Little Princess Trust – a UK-based charity that provides real hair wigs for children who’ve suffered from hair loss.
For Support:
Bereaved parents, and anyone affected by the death of a baby, can find support through Sands’ free helpline, online community, and network of local support groups across the UK. Find out more here.
The Miscarriage Association also offers support through a helpline, online forums, Facebook and support groups. Find out more here.
Baby charity Tommy’s can also offer support following a miscarriage or stillbirth. Find out more here.