Lovehoney’s Best Lingerie Sets Are Now Just £20 – Perfect For Those On The Naughty List

Colin Hawkins/Lovehoney Lingerie Christmas Deal

If you’re rushing to finish off your Christmas shopping ahead of the big day next week, you’re far from alone, especially if you’re still to shop for your significant other.

As someone who lives in Bridget Jones-esque granny pants for the majority of the year, the gift of lingerie at Christmas is always a much appreciated treat – and an opportunity to feel good about myself. But where the heck to start when it comes to finding a perfect set?

Fortunately, if you’re looking to add a little something to someone’s stocking to spice Christmas up a notch or treat yourself for being very, very good this year, Lovehoney have you covered with a seriously impressive last minute lingerie deal.

Yup – they’ve slashed the price of loads of their incredible lingerie sets to just £20. At that price, it would be rude not to explore what they have on offer.

And for the last minute amongst us, here are Lovehoney’s last postage dates before Christmas (you have been warned):

Standard (£4.99, OR free for orders over £50): Friday 20th December 17:00

Express (£5.99): Saturday 21st December 14:00

Premium (£7.99): Sunday 22nd December 14:00

Whether you like bustiers, bras, bodysuits or stockings, Lovehoney have something that will help make you or a loved one feel a little racy and confident this Christmas – get ready to feel naughty AND nice. Scroll down for a selection of our faves below, or view the entire discounted collection here.