Luca Guadagnino is best-known for the tear-jerker, coming-of-age film ‘Call Me By Your Name’, but the director is going in a completely different direction with his next project, ‘Suspiria’.

He is currently preparing to release a remake of the 1977 horror movie and a handful of industry insiders were shown a surprise clip from the film at a CinemaCon event on Thursday (26 April).

None of the attendees knew what was going to be shown, or that Luca and star Dakota Johnson would be there to introduce it.

While the clip won’t be shared online, people were allowed to tweet their thoughts, with many revealing that if this short section is anything to go by, the film will be an incredibly difficult watch.