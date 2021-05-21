As well as being a member of one of the eighties’ biggest boy bands and acting opposite the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Wesley Snipes on the big screen, Bros star Luke Goss is now making a name for himself in the art world. Not only is the 52-year-old about to exhibit his first collection of paintings, but they have also been valued at a reported £291m ($400m). The 18-piece collection, titled Love And Faith, will feature in an exhibit in Los Angeles from this weekend and will be personally arranged and lit by the former pop star.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Luke Goss

Love And Faith will be entirely backed by non-fungible tokens – a unit of data stored on a digital ledger – making it the first collection to be released this way. Speaking of his upcoming exhibition Luke said: “Painting was a new frontier for me as an artist, and part of the fun was breaking new ground.” Of his decision to have his artwork backed by NFTs, the musician added: “When I first learned about NFTs and how they can establish a stronger connection between the art and the people who appreciate it, I knew that was another pioneering space I had to be involved with. “As a foundation in our society, never before has Love and Faith been needed more.”

Discussing how non-fungible tokens could be the future, Ed Rodriguez, CEO of BPN Capital Group – who are managing Luke’s collection – said: “Luke’s collection is a prime example of the type of real-world assets that NFTs represent. “By tokenising this collection, we can democratise ownership of these extremely valuable works of art. “Pairing their stake with a serigraph of Luke’s work makes blockchain and NFTS feel real and tangible.” Born in South London, Luke found huge fame with his twin, Matt, as part of Bros in the eighties.

Dave Hogan via Getty Images (L-R) Matt and Luke Goss in their Bros days, circa 1990