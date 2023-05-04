BBC Newsreader Handles A Live TV Glitch Like A Pro

A BBC newsreader has won praise for her calm under pressure after a live TV glitch left the broadcaster in a potentially embarrassing situation.

Lukwesa Burak was anchoring the BBC News channel when the so-called “opt-out” appeared to let her down.

In a clip shared widely on Twitter, Burak finished a segment of the programme and said “around the world and across the UK, this is BBC News” as the feed cut to the channel’s titles.

Bagpipers appeared on screen briefly, before Burak could be seen stretching her arms up. She very quickly realises the camera is still rolling, and gives a look of disbelief (to put it mildly).

For what feels like an eternity, Burak stays silent. She eventually introduces a story about Ukraine.

An “opt-out” is when one set of viewers gets a different feed to another – such as adverts for an international audience which cannot be broadcast in the UK.

The BBC announced in July that BBC News and BBC World News would merge to create a single 24-hour TV channel, resulting in job losses, as part of its new digital-first strategy – which perhaps explains the gremlins.

Quite the surreal minute on the BBC News Channel just now. pic.twitter.com/LOmjnb5jbc — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 4, 2023

Clearly the opt-out for UK viewers as international viewers had an ad break didn’t work. Nice bagpipes though. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 4, 2023

Far from being a source of embarrassment, fellow broadcasters rallied around to praise Burak’s professionalism. She was variously described as a “legend” and “one of the best”.

We've all had a rogue opts or tech gremlins @scottygb, just not all of us would have handled it as professionally as the brilliant @LukwesaBurak. Do I need to remind you of my battles with the #OutsideSource screen??? — Kasia Madera (@KasiaMadera) May 4, 2023

There but by the grace of God goes every presenter of live broadcast in the history of news.



Also, can we take a moment of appreciation for the wonder that is @LukwesaBurak. — Victoria Valentine (@VValentineNews) May 4, 2023

We’ve all NEARLY done that… https://t.co/mhrP010w4o — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) May 4, 2023

Pretty sure, I’ve actually done it…@LukwesaBurak one of the best ❤️ https://t.co/LqvACLDa4d — Sarah-Jane Mee (@skysarahjane) May 4, 2023

Burak later took to Twitter to thank “colleagues - present and former, and all you wonderful viewers”.

Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers. X https://t.co/6LzyVCXXqe — Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) May 4, 2023

As part of the shake-up, BBC Four and CBBC will also end as linear TV channels.

The BBC also plans for local radio stations to share more content and broadcast less programming unique to their areas.