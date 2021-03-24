Lung Cancer Is 'Being Missed'. Here's How To Spot The Signs

Patients with lung cancer are missing out on potential treatment due to delays in coming forward for diagnosis, Cancer Research UK is warning.

Figures analysed by the charity show between March last year and this January, around 20,300 fewer people were urgently referred for suspected lung cancer in England compared to the same period the year before – a 34% drop.

Some 9% fewer people also started treatment for the disease between April 2020 and January 2021, the equivalent of 2,600 patients.

Cancer Research UK surveyed 1,000 GPs across the UK in February on the reasons why diagnosing lung cancer had become more difficult during the pandemic. It found GPs were most concerned about patients being reluctant to attend hospital for tests (91% of GPs felt this was contributing to delays) and patients with symptoms not seeking help (78% thought this was the case).