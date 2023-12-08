Lupita Nyong'o And Joshua Jackson Fuel Dating Rumours, Seen Holding Hands

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson have once again fuelled rumours that they are dating.

The actors were spotted holding hands while walking through Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California, as seen in photos published by several outlets on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, TMZ published photos of the two in a car, with Nyong’o seemingly ducked down in the passenger seat out of view, ahead of a trip to the grocery store in Los Angeles. They first sparked romance rumours in October, when they were seen together at a Janelle Monáe concert with a group of friends.

Advertisement

Representatives for Jackson and Nyong’o did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are seen at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Nyong’o and Jackson have both separated from their previous partners in recent months.

Actor Jodie Turner-Smih reportedly filed for divorce from Jackson in October, after more than three years of marriage. They share one daughter, whom they welcomed in 2020.

Lupita Nyong'o photographed at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. JC Olivera via Getty Images

Nyong’o, who had been in a relationship with sports commentator Selema Masekela, announced on Instagram in October that she was “in a season of heartbreak” due to “deception.”

Advertisement

The Oscar winner did not mention Masekela by name in that post, but she wrote that she was choosing to “face the pain” caused by a breakup.