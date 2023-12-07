LOADING ERROR LOADING

Things didn’t start off too peachy when Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie started working together on “Maude v Maude,” but Berry says there was one hot topic of conversation that brought them closer together.

In a new interview with Variety, the “X-Men” star, 57, admitted that the two had a “rocky start,” but added: “I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together.”

Berry revealed that she later “bonded” with Jolie after “talking a lot about divorces and exes” while filming the action-thriller film.

While Berry and the “Maleficent” actor have had long-standing Hollywood careers spanning three decades, the upcoming movie marks their first time working together. They are also both co-producers on the project.

Though many would be curious to hear details on their juicy chats about their former flames, the Emmy winner, who has been married three times, kept the specifics of their conversations under wraps. Berry most recently tied the knot with Olivier Martinez back in 2013.

Halle Berry (R) and Olivier Martinez were married for three years. PIERRE ANDRIEU via Getty Images

The pair called it quits in 2016 and share a son, 10-year-old Maceo.

The former model is also mother to daughter Nahla, 15, with her ex Gabriel Aubry.

Jolie is currently embroiled in an ongoing public custody battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The two were married from 2014 to 2016. The “Salt” star shares six children with Pitt: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Calling Jolie “formidable” while raving about the Warner Bros. film, Berry added, “[I am] thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view.”