Warning! This article contains spoilers from the second episode of ‘Luther’

The new series of ‘Luther’ is not only proving to be brilliantly entertaining, but it’s also doing a pretty good job of putting us off carrying out normal, everyday tasks.

Fresh from terrifying everyone from ever taking the nightbus again, fans are now too afraid to sell anything online.

Wednesday’s episode of the BBC drama saw serial killer Jeremy Lake seemingly claim his next victim, after posing as someone coming to collect a second-hand purchase.