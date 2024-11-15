I Shop Online For A Living, And LYMA's Rare Laser Sale Is The Best Early Black Friday Deal I've Seen Yet

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Skincare enthusiasts will likely have heard a lot about skin lasers, from CO2 to fractional to pulsed light options.

All of them serve to solve specific skin woes, but they have one thing in common – they’re usually very, very pricey.

So it’s a good thing LYMA, whose fanbase includes celebs and plastic surgeons, is having a rare Black Friday sale on their at-home laser.

Their “completely painless” laser takes just three minutes a day to work, the brand says, helping to banish everything from blemishes to uneven skin to fine lines.

Safe for all skin tones, LYMA’s flagship product is as suitable for your legs and arms as it is for your forehead and jawline.

The results speak for themselves:

If you’re wondering how it all works, LYMA explains that their laser uses cold, near-infrared light that your skin selectively allows in. Its lower temperature helps to prevent damage.

Your dermis then converts the light to energy, preventing the breakdown of your extra cellular matrix ― leaving you with skin that’s hydrated from within.

Their laser, which is currently hundreds of pounds cheaper than usual, uses low-level laser therapy that’s been proven to increase the amount of oxygen and nutrients available to your skin.

That results in denser, firmer, smoother, and healthier-looking skin over time, LYMA says.

The portable tool is cordless and small enough to fit in your handbag, making what’s set to be the most effective part of your daily skincare routine even easier to maintain.

Its breakthrough technology, created with plastic surgeons, geneticists and scientists, has earned the LYMA laser rave review after rave review.