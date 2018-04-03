MAC's Latest Makeup Line Is Inspired By Iconic Singer Aaliyah

MAC is launching a makeup collection inspired by the iconic US singer Aaliyah 17 years after she died in a plane crash.
#AaliyahforMAC seems long overdue as the ‘Rock The Boat’ singer was known for her distinct sense of style - one which has been copied and referenced whenever 90s fashion is mentioned. From the micro sunglasses, to the baggy trousers and nude makeup looks. And 26,000 of her fans signed a petition calling on MAC “to be the first brand to reintroduce Aaliyah’s legacy to the world in a format that it has never been given before”.
The Aaliyah for MAC line has been teased on social media and will contain an eye shadow palette with nine colours - mainly deep browns, purples, peaches and largely warm tones.
The lipstick is a peach-nude colour in a maroon bullet - as is the rest of the collection - harking back to the deep colours many associate with Aaliyah.
Since Mac has announced its most recent collection inspired by the R’n’B legend across Instagram, it has already gained over 109 thousand likes, with many asking if it is possible to pre-order as it is guaranteed to sell out. Clearly, this is a collection we really need to keep both eyes peeled open for.
Aaliyah for MAC will be available online on 20 June and in-store in the US on 21 June, HuffPost UK has contacted MAC for the UK store release dates and will update this article upon their response.