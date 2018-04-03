MAC's Latest Makeup Line Is Inspired By Iconic Singer Aaliyah

MAC is launching a makeup collection inspired by the iconic US singer Aaliyah 17 years after she died in a plane crash.

#AaliyahforMAC seems long overdue as the ‘Rock The Boat’ singer was known for her distinct sense of style - one which has been copied and referenced whenever 90s fashion is mentioned. From the micro sunglasses, to the baggy trousers and nude makeup looks. And 26,000 of her fans signed a petition calling on MAC “to be the first brand to reintroduce Aaliyah’s legacy to the world in a format that it has never been given before”.