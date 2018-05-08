PA Wire/PA Images

Gerry and Kate McCann, Christopher Jefferies and other victims of phone hacking and press intrusion have urged Theresa May to back fresh moves to tighten up media regulation. In an open letter to the PM, published on HuffPost UK, more than 30 high profile campaigners say that the Prime Minister should not block a Parliamentary plan to make it easier to take newspapers to court – and should complete a public inquiry into journalistic abuses. Labour and cross-party amendments to the Data Protection Bill on Wednesday seek to cut costs of litigation, as well as commit the Government to completing ‘Stage Two’ of the Leveson inquiry into media misconduct. One move, proposed by deputy Labour leader Tom Watson, would compel newspapers to pay legal bills even in cases that they win against complainants. An amendment by Tory Ken Clarke and former Labour leader Ed Miliband would force May to follow through on chairman Sir Brian Leveson’s plans to examine relations between the press and police.

PA Archive/PA Images Sir Brian Leveson

Downing Street revealed on Tuesday that May had told her weekly Cabinet meeting that the proposed changes would “undermine our free press”. But in their letter, press regulation campaigners say that failure to act would mean a betrayal of the “categorical promises” made by David Cameron to create a more independent and effective system of self-regulation of the press. “We are all disappointed and angered by your decision to surrender to powerful corporate media interests by cancelling Part Two of the Inquiry and seeking repeal of Parliament’s costs-shifting measures,” they write. Among the signatories are: the McCanns, who have complained about their treatment since their daughter Madeleine went missing in Portugal in 2007; Chris Jefferies, who was wrongly accused of murdering Joanna Yates; 7/7 terror attack victim John Tulloch whose medical records were blagged; Sheryl Gascoigne, fomer wife of footballer Paul; and Margaret Aspinall and Sue Roberts of the Hillsborough Family Support Group.

PA Archive/PA Images Chris Jefferies, landlord of murder victim Joanna Yates, who was falsely accused of her killing

The victims added that far from being ‘backward looking’, as suggested by Culture Secretary Matt Hancock, a new stage of the inquiry could take in new allegations made by the Sunday Times whistleblower John Ford, as well as from civil cases against the Mirror and The Sun. “We can think of no other area of public or corporate life in which the government would collude in covering up allegations of shocking unethical behaviour while those responsible remain in post,” the letter states. “The public remains fully behind the Leveson proposals and completion of his inquiry. Tomorrow in the Data Protection Bill MPs will have a chance to decide whether the wish of the public and the promises to victims are delivered, or abandoned in favour of capitulating to a handful of newspaper executives and proprietors. “We will be writing to all MPs to urge them to keep their word and support the Leveson amendments. We hope you will not stand in their way.” When the Government announced earlier this year it was abandoning the Leveson timetable, Lord Leveson suggested ministers were breaking promises to victims. “I have no doubt that there is still a legitimate expectation on behalf of the public and, in particular, the alleged victims of phone hacking and other unlawful conduct, that there will be a full public examination of the circumstances that allowed that behaviour to develop,” he wrote. “That is what they were promised.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson