Madonna's Eldest Brother Anthony Ciccone Has Died, Aged 66

Madonna in December 2016 WWD via Getty Images

Madonna’s eldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, has died at the age of 66, a family member has confirmed.

The news of Anthony’s death was first announced on Sunday by his brother-in-law, the musician Joe Henry.

Alongside a black-and-white picture of Anthony in his youth, Joe wrote on his Instagram page: “My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone.”

Remembering Anthony as a “complex character”, Joe said: “I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on.”

Madonna liked the post, but is yet to comment publicly on her brother’s death.

No additional details about Anthony’s death have provided.

According to the PA news agency, public records show he had most recently been living in Michigan, where he and his seven siblings were born and raised.

In recent years, national news media reported that Anthony had been homeless at one time, and had spent time in a rehab facility.

Alluding to Anthony’s personal troubles, Joe concluded: “Trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table.

“Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

Debi Mazar, the actor and close personal friend of Madonna, paid her own tribute, writing: “I adored him back when we were younger. May he be free.”