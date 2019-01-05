Madonna has reminded everyone she has no interest in what people have to say about her body, following speculation she has had cosmetic surgery on her bum.

Last week, Madonna made headlines when she spent her New Year’s Eve at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York, where she roused those in attendance with a powerful speech about the fight for LGBT+ equality.

Her visit to the bar came after it was revealed she was to be a new ambassador for Stonewall in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which falls in summer 2019.

Unfortunately, despite the impactful speech she delivered, when photos of her night at Stonewall were posted online, some people were more concerned about whether the singer had undergone recent bum implants.