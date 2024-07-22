Madonna's Son David Banda Clarifies Recent Comments About 'Scavenging' For Food

David Banda and Madonna performing together WireImage for Live Nation

Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son David Banda has clarified recent comments about his living situation, after off-the-cuff comments he made during an Instagram live were picked up by numerous media outlets.

After turning 18 last year, David recently moved out of his family home and is now living with his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Last week, he went live on Instagram where he spoke about his new living arrangements, revealing he was offering guitar lessons in order to pick up some extra cash.

When asked how he was finding living independently, People magazine reported that David joked: “It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realising that I don’t have enough money to get food, but we don’t have enough food in the house and scavenging. It’s fun.”

After David’s comments began spreading across the internet, he shared a clarification on Instagram, which read: “To all those concerned. My mother is very supportive of me. She has always been supportive of me.

“I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving! Please stop worrying, everything is good.”

Advertisement

David posted this statement on his Instagram story Instagram

David and his sisters, Mercy, Stella and Estere, recently travelled the world with their mother as part of her first ever greatest hits tour.

Each of them also had their own moment to shine during the show, with David playing guitar and dancing on several songs.

David performing guitar on the Celebration tour last year WireImage for Live Nation

Madonna is also a mother to 27-year-old Lourdes Leon and 23-year-old Rocco Ritchie.