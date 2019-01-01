Madonna Delivers Rousing Speech As She Spends Near Year's Eve At The Historic Stonewall Inn

Madonna spent her New Year’s Eve at New York’s historic Stonewall Inn, where she surprised those in attendance with a rousing speech, as well as a brief performance.
The singer was recently appointed an ambassador for Stonewall, in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a defining moment in the pride movement and fight for LGBT+ rights and equality.
Footage has since emerged from Tuesday night, showing Madonna addressing the crowd at the iconic venue, as 2018 drew to a close.
In her rousing speech, which she read from rainbow-print cue cards, she said: “I stand here proudly at the place where pride began, the legendary Stonewall Inn, on the birth of a new year. We come together tonight to celebrate 50 years of revolution, 50 years of freedom fighting, 50 years of blood, sweat, and tears. Can I get an amen?
“50 years of sacrifice, 50 years of standing up to discrimination, hatred and, worst of all, indifference. And it all started here, at Stonewall.
“Let us never forget the Stonewall riots and those who bravely stood up and said enough. Enough brutality. Enough violence inflicted on this community. Enough stigmatism. Enough pain and suffering.”
Following this, she also gave a brief performance of Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ accompanied by her youngest son David, as well as her own hit ‘Like A Prayer’.
It’s set to be a busy year for Madonna, who is set to release her 14th studio album later in 2019. The upcoming release will be her first in four years, following 2015’s ‘Rebel Heart’.