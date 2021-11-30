Friends Star Maggie Wheeler Reprises Her Role As Janice To Address The Show's 'One Mistake'

Maggie Wheeler played Janice on Friends ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

It’s been 20 years since Chandler and Monica tied the knot in Friends, but it seems like his ex-girlfriend Janice is still holding out on rekindling their relationship.

Maggie Wheeler, who played the Marmite character in the hit sitcom, has starred in a hilarious TikTok video, revealing Janice is waiting for Chandler to get divorced.

The actor is seen reprising her role in a video posted by American singer Jackie Miskanic, who has composed a parody to the Friends theme tune explaining that Janice and Chandler should have ended up together.

She is seen singing: “So no one talks about the one mistake in Friends…

“The best couple on the show never made it to the end. Chandler and Monica went together well… But I think Chandler should’ve ended up with someone else…”

Reprising her famous catchphrase, Maggie can then be heard shouting: “OH MY GOD!”

She then sings in Janice’s trademark nasal voice: “Chandler, I’ll wait for you – when you and Monica get divorced. I will wait for you. You know you always loved me more.”

Maggie then quoted another of her famous lines, adding: “You LOVE me Chandler Bing.”

Maggie as Janice in season one's The One With the Monkey NBC via Getty Images

Maggie made her debut as Janice in the first season of Friends, with the character going on to date Chandler on-and-off in the following two seasons.

Janice would later become famed for popping up when Chandler, Monica and the gang would be least expecting it, and was last seen in the tenth and final season when she was considering buying the house next door to her ex.

