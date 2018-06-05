A man with a slight resemblance to a distraught looking model has been thrust into the limelight after the Mail Online mistook his joke on Twitter as a genuine cry of work-related remorse.

Marley Bennett, from Bristol, tweeted a picture from the back of a rolling tobacco packet warning of the dangers of impotency from smoking.

Noting the similarities between himself and the rather forlorn looking man in the picture, he said: “With the benefit of hindsight, accepting this modelling job was definitely a mistake.”

After gaining considerable traction on social media, Bennett’s feigned misfortune was compounded when the Mail Online dedicated an entire article to his tweet.