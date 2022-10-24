Maisie Williams Revises Opinion On Game Of Thrones Ending After Rewatching Show

Maisie Williams Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Maisie Williams has changed her mind about the ending to Game Of Thrones after rewatching the fantasy series.

The actor appeared as Arya Stark in all eight series of the HBO drama, which came to a divisive conclusion in 2019.

While Maisie previously said she “couldn’t be happier” with how things turned out for Arya, Maisie has now admitted to seeing the show’s later stages in a different light.

Speaking to her brother Talfuin on his Twitch channel, Maisie revealed she had recently rewatched the show, and admitted: “It definitely fell off at the end.”

As the siblings burst out laughing, she insisted: “But started really strong.”

She continued: “I was heartbroken when Ned [Stark] died and I knew it was coming. For the first time I could really feel the story.”

Replying to a fan on TikTok with a clip of her chat with her brother, Maisie said she had found rewatching Game Of Thrones “pretty strange”.

While many have criticised certain aspects of the award-winning show’s epic finale, back in 2020, Maisie defended it during an interview on The Tonight Show.

“We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier with it, honestly.”

Maisie played Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones HBO

Maise added that she’d been constantly asked for her reaction to the finale, as reception to the last series was so mixed.

