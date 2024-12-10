Make Your Own Fajita Seasoning At Home With This Very Simple Recipe

Pexels

If there’s one thing that can bring our somewhat divided nation together, it’s fajitas – a Tex-Mex classic made up of chicken (or meat-free alternative), mixed veggies, salsa, sour cream and lovely, soft tortillas.

However, none of this would be possible without the flavourful joy that is fajita seasoning – that salty, herby, spicy seasoning that’s used to cook the chicken in and really ties the flavour of the dish together.

No judgement here if you use ready-made packets of seasoning to bring this iconic dinner together, but, did you know that it’s actually really easy to create at home?

Plus, the chances are, you already have all the ingredients you need for it in your spice cabinet.

Homemade fajita seasoning recipe

So, what are these ingredients and how do we bring them together? Well, according to BBC Good Food, the ingredients you need are:

½ tbsp hot chilli powder

2 tbsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp garlic powder

½ tbsp ground coriander

1 heaped tbsp dried oregano

Mix all of this in a bowl together before putting in an airtight jar, and storing in a dark area. That’s it!

As for actually seasoning your chicken, you can either do it right before cooking or, if you’re feeling organised, you could actually season it for 24 hours before popping it in the frying pan.

Just Spices UK says: “You should always season your chicken before cooking when it’s raw.

“You can even do this up to 24 hours before if you have the time. Why? Because leaving the seasoning on your chicken overnight in the fridge will help it start to trap moisture in the chicken, which will make it nice and juicy once cooked.”