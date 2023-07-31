Malala Yousafzai embraced her inner Barbie girl during movie night with her husband this weekend.

The women’s rights activist celebrated the new Margot Robbie flick in a sweet social media post on Sunday, posing in a life-sized Barbie box with her “Ken” ― aka husband Asser Malik.

“This Barbie has a Nobel Prize,” the pink-clad Yousafzai wrote, jokingly adding, “He’s just Ken.”

In 2014, Yousafzai became the second Pakistani person in history to win a Nobel Prize ― and the youngest Nobel laureate ever ― when she received the Nobel Peace Prize at just 17 years old.

Malik, who met Yousafzai when she was studying at the University of Oxford in 2018, works for the Pakistan Cricket Board as a “high performance general manager,” according to his LinkedIn page.

This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He’s just Ken pic.twitter.com/Ljbqdfpgfd — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023

The human rights advocate and her husband gave Barbie two thumbs up in an Instagram caption, telling followers: “We loved the movie, it was so funny and thoughtful. I hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken.”

Malik laughed along in the comments, reminding his wife, “I’m Kenough.”

The Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, floated into another blockbuster weekend on Friday, breaking second-weekend box office records with $93 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Conservatives have been eager to express outrage at the PG-13 comedy, which is ripe with feminist critiques and cheeky double entendres.

The movie imagines the world of Barbie Land, filled with female doctors, lawyers and Nobel Prize-winning scientists, as well as a female president and an all-women Supreme Court, until its tainted by the Kens’ discovery of the patriarchy.

Pundit Ben Shapiro called the film “flaming garbage” in a 43-minute YouTube review, while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) accused the movie of being “a mouthpiece for Chinese communists” due to the very brief appearance of a map drawn in crayon.