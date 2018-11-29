For decades, the condom has been the only temporary contraceptive easily available to men, but now a gel designed to limit the production of sperm is about to be trialled.

The gel, called NES/T, is designed to work by blocking the natural production of testosterone in the testes, therefore reducing sperm production. The gel is designed to be rubbed on to a man’s back and shoulders, so get your minds out of the gutter.

If the trial goes to plan, the gel could finally ease the burden of contraception on women, while giving men more control around their fertility. About time, too.