Malia Obama Turned 25, And People Are Freaking Out

Malia Obama turned 25 on July 4, and people can’t believe she’s all grown up.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama posted sweet tributes to their eldest daughter on Tuesday, leaving commenters shocked that she was celebrating a milestone birthday.

“Happy birthday to this talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman,” the former president said, alongside a photo of him hugging his daughter. “Malia, I hope 25 brings you everything you’re looking for and more.”

Michelle wrote, “Happy birthday, Malia! I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today. Love you so much!”

Commenters couldn’t believe that Malia was 25 ― or that she was born on such a patriotic holiday ― and expressed their shock in the comments of both Instagram posts.

“It feels like yesterday she and her sister were asking for a dog,” one follower wrote. “She’s all grown up!!! (Also, of course one of the President’s daughters was born on July 4th).”

“My goodness 25. It seems like we all watched her grow up in the White House,” one person wrote, while another added, “The President of the United States has a daughter born [on] the 4th of July? Only in America! That’s the Best!”

Actor Julia Roberts was taken by the baby photo that Michelle posted of Malia, and simply commented “The cheeks!!!!😊”

Malia was born on July 4, 1998. She and her younger sister, Sasha, were just 10 and 7 years old when the Obamas moved into the White House.

Malia graduated from Harvard in 2021, and joined the writer’s room for the Donald Glover Amazon series, Swarm, in 2022. She is now directing her first short film for his production company, Gilga, which Glover opened up about in a GQ profile earlier this year.

