Here’s Everything You Need To Know About ITV’s New Mamma Mia Reality Show

Weekend TV is about to get a whole lot brighter, as ITV launches its ABBA-inspired reality series, Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream.

The smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, based on Swedish pop band’s classic songs, debuted on the West End over 24 years ago.

Advertisement

Now, the feel-good show is opening its doors to new talent, as the reality series starts the hunt for the next generation of stars to play Sophie Sheridan and Sky Rymand.

For those who aren’t familiar with the musical that’s charmed over 65 million people around the world – or the 2008 film of the same name – Mamma Mia! tells the story of a mother and daughter, who have three possible dads.

Cut off from the world on an idyll Greek island, Donna has to face her past when Sophie secretly invites all three of these men to her wedding…

Now ITV is jetting contestants off to Greece as they search for two actors to cast in the West End Musical, Mamma Mia!.

Advertisement

The hopefuls are trying out for roles in the West End production of Mamma Mia Matt Frost/ITV

Previous talent shows of this kind such as Andrew Llyod Webber’s I’d Do Anything have discovered incredible new stars such as Jesse Buckley, who came second in the competition when she competed for the role of Nancy in Oliver.

Ready to escape to a Greek island and listen to ABBA music? Here’s everything you need to know about Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

What is Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream?

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream is a new reality series that sees 14 talented musical theatre hopefuls compete to become the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

The contestants will be tested on their singing, dancing, and acting abilities as well as their on-stage chemistry with their other half.

Advertisement

An added bonus for everyone involved – and everyone watching at home – is that the show is actually filmed in Greece, where the musical is set and the smash-hit movie was filmed.

Week after week, contestants will be eliminated until there’s only one Sophie and one Sky. Then, the lucky winners will take to the stage!

Who is on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream?

Pictured: Zachkiel, Leah, Tobias, Darcy, Callum, Maddy, Stephanie, Stevie, Esme, Desmond, Owen, Marcellus, Craig, and Maisie. Matt Frost/ITV

Competing to be cast as Sophie in the musical are aspiring stars Desmonda, 27, Esme, 22, Leah, 20, Maddy, 20, Maisie, 22, Stephanie, 22 and Stevie, 22.

Meanwhile, Callum, 22, Craig, 26, Darcy, 23, Marcellus, 36, Owen, 25, Tobias, 22 and Zachkeil, 21 are all hoping to take the role of Sky.

Advertisement

Who are the judges and who is presenting?

Samantha Barks, Alan Carr, Amber Riley and Jessie Ware Matt Frost/ITV

Alongside the contestants, there is a host of familiar faces. The judging panel consists of comedian Alan Carr, West End legend Samantha Banks, Glee and Broadway star Amber Riley and singer Jessie Ware.

BBC Radio 2’s firm favourite Zoe Ball will be hosting the series, as she helms the show, while the judges make the tough decisions to find the next West End star.

Creator of the show and global producer Judy Cramer will also appear within the series to offer her expert advice to the judges when it comes down to making those all-important decisions.

Where can I watch Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream?

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream will launch on Sunday 22 October at 6pm on ITV1 and available to stream on ITVX.

Advertisement