Man Accused Of Murdering 19-Year-Old Wife Appears In Court

A man accused of killing his 19-year-old wife on Christmas Day has appeared in court.

Mohammad Qoraishi appeared at Maidstone Crown Court via video link from Elmley Prison, and was not asked to enter a plea during the brief hearing.

The body of Parwin Quriashi was found at a flat at Kentish Court, off London Road in Maidstone shortly before 1.20pm last Tuesday, December 25.

Qoraishi, 27, spoke only to confirm his name, his date of birth and to give his nationality as Afghan.

He will enter a plea on January 18 and a provisional trial date was set for June 3.

He was remanded in custody.