A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 22-year-old barmaid in Finsbury Park, north London.

Kasim Lewis, 31, admitted killing Iuliana Tudos in December last year.

Tudos, known as Julie, went missing on Christmas Eve and was found dead in Finsbury Park, near her north London home, on December 27.

The victim, who was of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen by friends at around 8pm on Christmas Eve when she headed for a bus home from Camden.

She was due to meet them at another friend’s home in Enfield, north London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there but never arrived.