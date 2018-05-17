A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 22-year-old barmaid in Finsbury Park, north London.
Kasim Lewis, 31, admitted killing Iuliana Tudos in December last year.
Tudos, known as Julie, went missing on Christmas Eve and was found dead in Finsbury Park, near her north London home, on December 27.
The victim, who was of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen by friends at around 8pm on Christmas Eve when she headed for a bus home from Camden.
She was due to meet them at another friend’s home in Enfield, north London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there but never arrived.
Police said CCTV footage showed her on the periphery of the park shortly after 8.20pm.
Her naked body was found three days later in a derelict hut located in the north-eastern area of the park.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.
Members of Tudos’ family attended the hearing in front of Judge Richard Marks QC.
Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said it was a sustained and brutal attack. He said: “Iuliana was struck over the head most likely with a bottle, she was also stabbed with a broken bottle in the neck, on her abdomen and on her wrists with a broken bottle.
“Although there is no evidence that Iuliana was actually sexually assaulted, the prosecution allege that this was a sexually motivated and sadistic attack.”
During the attack, Lewis extracted her PIN number and later withdrew cash from her account.
Lewis, who was born in Monserrat and lived in north London, had previously been jailed for an earlier sex attack.
In September 2005, he was handed two years for sexual assault and exposure on a bus and placed on the sex offenders register.
In 2011, he received a further eight months in jail for failing to comply with the sex offender notification requirements and a community order.