Man Convicted Of Murdering Pregnant Girlfriend And Their Unborn Child With Scissors

A man who stabbed his seven months pregnant girlfriend to death with a pair of scissors has been found guilty of her murder.

A jury at the Old Bailey also found Ioan Campeanu, 44, guilty of the destruction of the unborn child when he killed Andra Hilitanu, 28.

Police found Hilitanu with multiple stab wounds in the bathroom when they arrived at their flat in Neasden, north-west London, on 1 June following a call to emergency services by Campeanu.

In his 999 call, Campeanu said: “She’s dead, I killed her”, adding he did it with scissors.

Prosecutor Brian O’Neill QC said Hilitanu’s cousin had previously seen Campeanu kick her in the groin, saying: “I’ll kill you Andra, I’ll eat your flesh.”