A driver has been arrested after being caught driving erratically with no front tyre on a major road.
Officers stopped the car on the A11 near Wymondham, Norfolk, on Saturday after receiving calls from other motorists, Norfolk Police said on Twitter.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Sgt Chris Harris, of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “Absolutely shocking this but have just called informant to say thank you for reporting.
“You’ll never know what you may have averted but we know the roads will be safe.”
The NSRAPT’s official Twitter account tweeted its shock at the state vehicle with a picture of the breathalyser reading - which is more than three times the legal limit.
One Twitter user asked “Is this for real? How the hell?”
Sgt Harris replied: “Yes it’s the shocking reality of what we have to deal with ... The wheel is bad enough but coupled with the drink ...”
Another claimed to have seen the driver on the road when the tyre was coming off.
“Saw him drive around the roundabout 3 times in Besthorpe, old A11. Tire was half on half off.
“He did have the courtesy to wave on his second time round though.”
Another Twitter user said: “Absolutely unbelievable thankfully the Officers were in the right place at the right time to prevent this individual from causing harm and grief to innocent people. Well done!!”
Another wrote: “The driver should be made to pay for the repairs to the roads.”