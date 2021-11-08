Ben Birchall via PA Wire/PA Images Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales.

More than 240 people have been involved in the rescue of a man trapped in a cave in Wales for more than two days.

The man was brought out of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in the Brecon Beacons at around 7.45pm on Monday following a 54-hour ordeal.

After being lifted to the surface he was clapped and cheered by rescuers before being helped into a cave rescue Land Rover ready to be transported down to a waiting ambulance.

Around 70 volunteers made their way down off the mountain to the rescue centre before watching as the man, who is in his 40s, was driven away to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Described as an experienced caver, the man had been trapped since Saturday at around 1pm after suffering a fall.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening, but are believed to include a broken jaw, leg, and spinal injuries.

The rescue operation involved at least eight cave rescue teams from around the UK.