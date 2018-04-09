Firearms officers were called to a location in Collier Row, Romford at 3.50am on Monday amid reports of a man making threats and claiming he was in possession of a weapon.

A man thought to be aged in his 40s has been shot dead by police in east London.

Upon arrival they were informed he had left the address, armed with a firearm. He was located and shot by police around an hour later and pronounced dead at the scene at 5.17am.

Road closures remain in place around Collier Row Road and Lodge Lane.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed. A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A spokesman for the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said: “We are investigating a fatal police shooting in Romford this morning.

“We were notified of the incident in Collier Row Road, Romford, by the MPS earlier this morning.

“We have deployed investigators to the scene and to police post-incident procedure to begin inquiries.”