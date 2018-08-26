Man Tried To Kidnap Teenager Minutes Before Sex Attack On Pensioner

Thames Valley Police Image of suspect who tried to kidnap a teenage girl before sexually assaulting a pensioner at her home in Thames Valley Police region

Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a teenage girl before sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman just minutes later.

The first incident took place in in Slough on Friday at about 2.15pm at the junction of Salisbury Avenue and Essex Avenue.

A 15-year-old girl was walking when a man stopped his car and asked her for directions.

He then asked her to input the directions into his sat nav and invited her towards his car before opening the driver’s door and attempting to push the victim in.

She screamed and pushed against the car causing the suspect to leave her standing on the road and then drove off towards Farnham Road.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The second offence took place just fifteen minutes later in nearby Stoke Poges in Buckinghamshire on the same day at about 2.30pm.

The 83-year-old female victim was approached in the driveway of her home by a man who told her he was from the council. When she challenged him for identification he said he would return to his car to get it.

Shortly afterwards, he came back to the victim’s driveway and sexually assaulted her, before leaving the scene.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

In both incidents, the offender was driving a grey or silver car, believed to be a Ford Mondeo.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Christina Berenger, said: “We believe that these two incidents could be linked, and that the man in this image could have vital information about both of them.

“I understand that there will be concern in the community about these offences, but I would like to reassure people that we are conducting a full and thorough investigation.

“There will be an increased police presence in both areas while our investigation continues. If you have any questions or concerns, please approach one of our officers.

“I would like to ask anyone who recognises this man, or who has any information about his whereabouts, to please get in touch.

“If you witnessed either of these incidents, or have any information which you think could be relevant to our investigation, I would also like to hear from you.

“Anyone with any details should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 700 (24/8).”

The man - who is in his 30s or 40s - has a dark complexion and is of average height with short hair.

You can also make a report online, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111