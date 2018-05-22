A mass singalong, light projections and a minute’s silence are among tributes that will be held today in Manchester as the city marks a year since the arena suicide bombing that killed 22 people and injured more than 800.

At 10.31pm on 22 May 2017, Salman Abedi detonated explosives at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert, killing 21 people, many of them teenagers.

Manchester’s commemorations begin at 8am, when a Trees of Hope trail will open, allowing people to walk along a route lined with 28 Japanese maple trees to hang messages of tribute or solidarity on their branches.

The messages will be then placed Victoria Station and St Ann’s Square, and will be added to the archive of public responses to the deadly attack.

Bereaved families, first responders and local leaders will join officials including the Duke of Cambridge and Theresa May at a National Service of Commemoration at 2pm.

It will be held at Manchester Cathedral - the site of the funeral of victims like eight-year-old Saffie Roussos - and live-streamed for the public on a big screen in nearby Cathedral Gardens. It will also be shown live at York Minster, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral and Glasgow Cathedral.