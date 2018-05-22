A mass singalong, light projections and a minute’s silence are among tributes that will be held today in Manchester as the city marks a year since the arena suicide bombing that killed 22 people and injured more than 800.
At 10.31pm on 22 May 2017, Salman Abedi detonated explosives at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert, killing 21 people, many of them teenagers.
Manchester’s commemorations begin at 8am, when a Trees of Hope trail will open, allowing people to walk along a route lined with 28 Japanese maple trees to hang messages of tribute or solidarity on their branches.
The messages will be then placed Victoria Station and St Ann’s Square, and will be added to the archive of public responses to the deadly attack.
Bereaved families, first responders and local leaders will join officials including the Duke of Cambridge and Theresa May at a National Service of Commemoration at 2pm.
It will be held at Manchester Cathedral - the site of the funeral of victims like eight-year-old Saffie Roussos - and live-streamed for the public on a big screen in nearby Cathedral Gardens. It will also be shown live at York Minster, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral and Glasgow Cathedral.
Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council, said: “The attack at Manchester Arena last year was an attack on our common humanity. The solidarity, love and support shown across the country and beyond helped us through an incredibly difficult period and demonstrated a collective refusal to give in to hatred and fear.”
At the service’s heart there will be a national one-minute silence at 2.30pm.
Rev Keith W Ross, Locum Minister at Glasgow Cathedral, said he was “honoured” to screen the service.
“By gathering together, in this act of worship, we all receive solace and those affected may share their continued grief and be reshaped by the power of love in the midst of tragedy.”
Albert Square, which was the scene of moving commemorations soon after the attacks, will then hold the Together - With One Voice music event from 7.30pm.
The public will be invited to performances from 3,000 singers from choirs from across Greater Manchester, culminating in a half-hour singalong of songs including Ariana Grande’s One Last Time, One Day Like This by Elbow, and Don’t Look Back In Anger by Oasis.
“It is a fitting way for us to honour those who went full of joy to a music concert but never came back, or saw their lives changed forever,” said Sir Richard Leese, Manchester City’s council leader.
The Manchester Survivors Choir, a group made up people who were at the arena during the attack, will be among those singing.
As night falls, song lyrics chosen by survivors and the public will be projected onto the pavements and buildings of St Ann’s Square, which was flooded with flowers and messages in the days after the bombing.
At 10.31pm, exactly one year on from the moment the bomb went off, bells will ring out in churches across the city.