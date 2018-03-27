'Out Of The Loop' Fire Service and 'Sneaky' Media Slammed In Manchester Bombing Review

The Manchester fire service played “no meaningful role” for two hours after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert last year, an independent investigation into the emergency response has found.

The Kerslake Review, commissioned in the wake of the bomb attack at the Manchester Arena on 22 May, also heavily criticised the media, with many victims’ families describing being hounded by journalists.

One person quoted said: “They … are a disgrace, they don’t take no for an answer, they have a lack of standards and ethics.”

However the report also noted the “enormous bravery and compassion” of both the public and the police and ambulance services, as well as the “enormous strength of the civic leadership and partnership in Greater Manchester”.

The report is now calling for a review of how emergency services communicate and respond to terror attacks, and advises the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) to examine how the media interacts with victims.

The Fire Service Response - What Went Wrong

The report lays out in detail a series of communication failures that led to fire services setting up a rendezvous point over three miles away from the scene of the attack, meaning they were “out of the loop” during the emergency response.