08/08/2018 15:56 BST

Police Appeal After Man Groped Women On Trains from Manchester Airport

Officers have released CCTV images of a man.

﻿British Transport Police are searching for witnesses after a man groped two women on trains from Manchester Airport

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man groped two women on separate trains between Manchester Airport and Bolton.

The first incident happened on the morning of Tuesday, June 5, where the offender sat down next to his victims after getting on at the airport station.

The offender then attacked a woman in a similar fashion on the evening of Tuesday, July 3.

After sitting next to the women “he then proceeded to make the victims feel uncomfortable by invading their personal space, before touching them inappropriately multiple times”, a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said.

British Transport Police
British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after a man groped two women on trains from Manchester Airport

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information.

A BTP spokesman said: “In both offences a man sat next to lone women soon after boarding the train at Manchester Airport”

British Transport Police
Police would like to speak to the man released in the CCTV images

“Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image because they believe he may some information which could help the investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the photos is asked to call officers on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 351 of August 7.

Alternatively, reports can be made to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

