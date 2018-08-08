Police Appeal After Man Groped Women On Trains from Manchester Airport

PA Archive/PA Images ﻿British Transport Police are searching for witnesses after a man groped two women on trains from Manchester Airport

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man groped two women on separate trains between Manchester Airport and Bolton.

The first incident happened on the morning of Tuesday, June 5, where the offender sat down next to his victims after getting on at the airport station.

The offender then attacked a woman in a similar fashion on the evening of Tuesday, July 3.

After sitting next to the women “he then proceeded to make the victims feel uncomfortable by invading their personal space, before touching them inappropriately multiple times”, a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said.