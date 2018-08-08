Police Appeal After Man Groped Women On Trains from Manchester Airport

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man groped two women on separate trains between Manchester Airport and Bolton.
The first incident happened on the morning of Tuesday, June 5, where the offender sat down next to his victims after getting on at the airport station.
The offender then attacked a woman in a similar fashion on the evening of Tuesday, July 3.
After sitting next to the women “he then proceeded to make the victims feel uncomfortable by invading their personal space, before touching them inappropriately multiple times”, a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said.
Officers have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information.
A BTP spokesman said: “In both offences a man sat next to lone women soon after boarding the train at Manchester Airport”
“Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image because they believe he may some information which could help the investigation.”