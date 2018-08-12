PA Police officers stand at the cordoned off area in Claremont Road, Moss Side, Manchester, where several people have been injured after a shooting.

Ten people are in hospital after a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester. Armed officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to Claremont Road at 2.30am on Sunday and discovered several people had been hurt. One man is in a serious but stable condition with leg injuries and nine people, including two children, were taken to hospital with pellet-type wounds following the incident. Footage reportedly showing the aftermath of the incident was posted on social media. The video appears to show a panicked group of people being helped by police. As a voice cries out, shouts of “move” can be heard, while another voice asks “can you hear me”.

A number of people were in the area following the Caribbean Carnival, which had finished some hours before, the force added. Youth worker Kemoy Walker said he was shocked at the news. He said he had been on the main stage at the carnival on Saturday and had been at another street party on Claremont Road until about 11.30pm. He said: “The party I was at was beautiful. When I left there was lovely dancing. That’s Moss Side, that’s the culture. I’m in shock this morning.” He said he believed the carnival would go ahead as planned on Sunday. “We need to get the message across to young people to make sure they are not getting involved in negativity,” he said. He added: “Moss Side has come such a long way and there are great things happening in our community now. Hearing this, I just think why is this happening.”

Claremont Road was cordoned off by police on Sunday morning. Litter including empty bottles of brandy and other drink containers, food wrappers and nitrous oxide canisters could be seen across the street. Residents said a street party was held annually on the road after the Caribbean Carnival in nearby Alexandra Park. Chief Superintendent Wasim Chaudhry, from GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “Thankfully the injuries suffered do not appear to be as serious as first believed and hopefully people will begin to leave hospital over the course of the day following treatment. “That being said, there may be people who didn’t seek treatment last night and I would urge these people to get immediate medical attention if that is the case. “This was a reckless act that could have had devastating consequences with families and friends losing loved ones.” He added: “Today the community is likely to feel concerned and that’s completely understandable. “Guns have no place on our streets and we want to assure you we are doing everything we can to find the person or people responsible.”