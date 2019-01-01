Counter terrorism police are leading an investigation after a knifeman stabbed three people at Victoria Station in Manchester.

Two commuters – a man and woman in their 50s – were taken to hospital with knife injuries and a British Transport Police (BTP) officer was stabbed in the shoulder.

An eye-witness to the attack, which occurred at around 9pm on New Year’s Eve, said they heard the assailant shout “Allah” during the incident.

Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the investigation was being led by counter terrorism police and officers were keeping an “open mind”.

He said: “Tonight’s events will have understandably worried people but I need to stress that the incident is not ongoing, a man is in custody and there is currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any wider threat at this time.”